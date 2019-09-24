UPDATE: A tornado was confirmed on the ground in Harrison County, Iowa, shortly after 6 p.m.

Two tornado warnings were in effect in western Iowa, including there and near Storm Lake.

***

Put the car in the garage, if you have one, and wait until morning to put the trash out.

Severe weather is possible through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms had already begun firing up by late afternoon, and the weather service issued a tornado watch for eastern Nebraska and much of Iowa.

Katie Gross, meteorologist with the weather service, said the storms bring with them the potential for damaging hail, strong winds and isolated, strong tornadoes. Because these storms will be moving quickly, there's not much threat of flooding rains, she said.

The greatest risk of dangerous weather is early in the evening, she said. With this risk, it's possible that isolated, powerful supercells will develop quickly, she said.

Later in the evening, there's a chance that a second line of storms will move through.

About midnight, the storm risk drops off significantly, according to the weather service. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years

Nebraska and Iowa have had their share of unusual or extreme weather over the decades. Here are some examples.

Source: Nebraska Weather, an Omaha World-Herald book

1 of 11

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription