The flooding Missouri River filled in the area beneath Veterans Memorial Bridge, linking South Omaha to Council Bluffs. This view is from the Bluffs on Sunday.

 COUNCIL BLUFFS POLICE DEPARTMENT

TUESDAY UPDATE: Southbound Interstate 29 is open from Crescent, Iowa, to Council Bluffs (Exit 61 to Exit 55), the Iowa Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Continued flooding in the area may cause the roadway to close again with very short notice.

The Missouri River has begun to drop after cresting this weekend at near-record levels at some gauges along the Nebraska-Iowa border.

The rise in the river closed Interstate 29 between northern Council Bluffs and Loveland, Iowa, and Interstate 680 between Nebraska and Interstate 29. Additionally, parks along the river such as N.P. Dodge in Omaha and Tom Hanafan in Council Bluffs have flooded. The high water has also forced the closure of floodgates in Council Bluffs.

Farther south, an important, previously flooded stretch of highway remained open through the weekend: Highway 2, which links Iowa to Nebraska City.

The flooding river has largely crested from Sioux City, Iowa, to Nebraska City, and it’s expected to crest early this week from Brownville, Nebraska, southward.

But there’s little cause for celebration.

More rain is forecast across the Missouri River basin, with the Climate Prediction Center saying the next few weeks could continue the rainier-than-normal trend.

