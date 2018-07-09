A 14-mile stretch of Interstate 29 north of Omaha was closed for about 10½ hours Sunday after a semitrailer truck leaked hazardous materials.
Sgt. Nathan Ludwig, a spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol, said the closure was lengthy because of the time it took to bring in a hazardous materials cleanup crew and get the work done.
The semi leaked hydrogen peroxide and other chemicals that had the potential to catch fire, he said.
The closure was between Missouri Valley and Mondamin in Iowa's Harrison County.
Both lanes were reopened around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to an State Patrol 911 dispatcher.
No one was injured in the area where the roadway was shut, he said, and there was no threat to the public.
However, the closure may have led to a crash with serious injuries just north of Mondamin, the Iowa State Patrol said.
Around 3 p.m., Walter Jessup, 49, of Beresford, South Dakota, was southbound on a 2013 motorcycle on I-29 in the left lane. A southbound 2013 Toyota Prius driven by Doyle Crume, 61, of Webster, South Dakota, was in the right lane just ahead of Jessup, the patrol said.
The Prius slowed due to backed-up traffic, possibly due to the closure, the patrol said, and the Prius entered the left lane of I-29. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side fender, veered into the median and came to rest after flipping end over end, the patrol said. The Prius ended up on the west shoulder of southbound I-29, the patrol said.
Jessup was taken by medical helicopter to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The problem between Modamin and Missouri Valley was detected about 12:30 p.m. by a motorist who noticed that the semi’s load was leaking. The motorist flagged the semi’s driver, who pulled off the road.
The leak occurred on northbound I-29 at mile marker 86. Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-29 were closed, and traffic was rerouted.
Northbound traffic was diverted at Missouri Valley, and southbound traffic was diverted into Nebraska at Onawa.
The Tri-County and Council Bluffs Fire Department hazmat teams responded to the spill to assist with cleanup.
