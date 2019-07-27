Repair work on a levee breach near Hamburg, Iowa, has been completed, the Omaha District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.
The inlet breach was identified as one of four priority breaches to be closed to protect vital infrastructure, the corps said.
The $12 million contract for the work was awarded to Newt Marine Service of Dubuque, Iowa, on April 19. Construction began May 4.
More than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn Rivers and their tributaries have sustained significant damage from flooding since March, the corps said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Welp, the levees are getting fixed. Time for the Army Corps of Engineers to flood the entire area again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.