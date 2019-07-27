Levee near Hamburg repaired

A contractor hired to repair a levee breach west of Hamburg, Iowa, completed the work on Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports.

 

 U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS

Repair work on a levee breach near Hamburg, Iowa, has been completed, the Omaha District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.

The inlet breach was identified as one of four priority breaches to be closed to protect vital infrastructure, the corps said.

The $12 million contract for the work was awarded to Newt Marine Service of Dubuque, Iowa, on April 19. Construction began May 4.

More than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn Rivers and their tributaries have sustained significant damage from flooding since March, the corps said.

