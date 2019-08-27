Emergency officials in southwest Iowa searched in vain Monday for a missing boater on the West Nishnabotna River.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office was contacted about 5 p.m. about a missing boater.
An unoccupied boat was found about 1 mile downstream of the Goldenrod Boat Access on the West Nishnabotna. The area is east of Hamburg, Iowa.
Searchers worked until about 10:30 p.m. Multiple agencies assisted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.