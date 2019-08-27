West Nishnabotna River

 IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Emergency officials in southwest Iowa searched in vain Monday for a missing boater on the West Nishnabotna River.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office was contacted about 5 p.m. about a missing boater.

An unoccupied boat was found about 1 mile downstream of the Goldenrod Boat Access on the West Nishnabotna. The area is east of Hamburg, Iowa.

Searchers worked until about 10:30 p.m. Multiple agencies assisted. 

