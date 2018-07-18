CASTANA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa law enforcement officials have identified a woman whose body was found in western Iowa last month.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said an autopsy has confirmed the body is that of Cheryl Stowe, 66.

Stowe's body was found June 27 in a rural area about 1.5 miles from her home northwest of Castana.

The discovery was made a day after Monona County Sheriff's Office deputies and Iowa state troopers were sent to her home on a welfare check. Officials did not find her at the home.

Authorities did not release how Stowe died or other details.

Officials said there is no danger to the public, but that a criminal investigation into her death was being conducted.

