SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska man died when a train moved as he was crawling underneath it in northwest Iowa.
Sioux City police say the accident occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday. Police say the train had stopped in downtown and the man tried to crawl under it to continue on his way. But it moved, running over him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as Kalmer Crowe, 45. He lived in Winnebago, Nebraska.
