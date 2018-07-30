A man was arrested early Monday in Council Bluffs after he fled from authorities in an SUV and then on foot before he was tased.
Around 2:25 a.m., a Bluffs officer attempted to stop a GMC Yukon for not using headlights at South Main and Sixth Avenue, police said. The Yukon fled from the attempted stop, police said, and the officer did not pursue the SUV.
Police later received word that a house on South Third Street had been struck by a vehicle matching the description of the Yukon.
The man in the SUV fled on foot, police said, and the officer arrested him after he tased the man.
Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without an owner's consent, eluding police, curfew violation, interference with official acts and numerous traffic violations. Police said he was also under investigation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The man suffered a cut to his forehead and abrasions to his shoulder and knee when he fell after he was tased, police said.
