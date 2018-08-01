COUNCIL BLUFFS — Local high school athletes lost more than a trainer Monday, they lost a friend.
Jill White of Council Bluffs, 48, an athletic trainer who worked with thousands of students during her 22-year career, was found dead early Monday at her home. The cause of death is not known.
“Jill was a tremendously skilled athletic trainer who took great pride in her work,” said her husband, Kevin White, sports editor of the Daily Nonpareil.
Jill White became a certified athletic trainer for Jennie Edmundson Hospital in 1993. She was assigned to St. Albert High School and spent her career there as a full-time trainer. She also worked at other southwest Iowa schools during athletic events.
In 2015, White switched to a job as a medical coder.
“She loved being an athletic trainer, but she wanted to spend more time watching her own kids participate in activities and have a chance to be a mom to them like she had been to all the other kids,” said Vince Rew, marketing director at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Even after she gave up her position as a full-time trainer, athletes she had worked with continued to contact her, Kevin White said.
“The thing I’m most proud of is the fact that Jill understood life was about building relationships, not just acquaintances but relationships. I can’t begin to count the number of times we would be out, and someone she’d worked with would see Jill and greet her with a heartfelt hug,” he said.
“She understood about the relationships you can build. They called her ‘Team Mom.’ She had a T-shirt that said ‘Team Mom,’ and that was her favorite shirt,” Kevin White said. “She took great pride in the lives she was able to shape.”
Her death was a “significant loss for the Jennie Edmundson and St. Albert families and all of us who called her friend,” Rew said.
“She immediately became an integral part of every team — as important as any coach — and her word was pretty much gospel,” said Rew, who worked with her when he was coaching at St. Albert in the 1990s. “ She was so respected and cared so much for each and every student-athlete she worked with.”
Ken Schreiber, athletic director at St. Albert High School, worked with Jill White for nearly 20 years. He described her as a fantastic person who loved her job.
“Our students and athletes felt she was like a mother to our student-athletes. She went about her job with an unbelievable amount of effort, and she never looked back,” he said.
“Jill was, at her core, compassionate,” said Scott Jensen, director of at Edmundson Hospital’s sports medicine program. “You could tell she truly cared about each student at the high school and the other schools where she worked.”
White was presented an award by the Iowa High School Athletic Association during halftime of the boys Class 2A state basketball championship game in 2013.
“It is a tremendous honor,” she said at the time. ”I’m proud to be a part of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson sports medicine team and to work with such talented peers, athletes and coaches.”
She is survived by her daughter, Bailey, and son, Carter, who are both involved in athletics, Rew said.
“I feel I can confidently speak for any coach or parent whose kids were cared for by Jill: She was simply the best — the best athletic trainer, surrogate mom and friend anyone could hope for,” Rew said. “Jill was one of those rare people who was so genuine that she made everyone feel special. Jill will be missed dearly.”
A wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. at St. Albert’s gymnasium, 400 Gleason Ave. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Albert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.