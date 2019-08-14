An Iowa deputy who died in a crash was a native of Wayne County, Nebraska.
Lyon County Deputy Stephanie (Dorcey) Schreurs died Tuesday from injuries she sustained Friday when the sheriff’s SUV she was driving left the roadway on a sharp curve and rolled.
She was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer in nonemergency mode, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. She was a 24-year veteran of the department.
The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, her family has requested privacy.
A memorial fund has been established at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood, Iowa.
“The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the outpouring of support they have received from the surrounding law enforcement agencies, first responders, medical staff, and community,” the agency posted on its Facebook page.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.