Interstate 680 from the Missouri River to the Interstate 29 interchange and I-29 from exit 61 near Crescent, Iowa, to exit 55 in Council Bluffs will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Transportation said.
Floodwaters have receded and cleanup is complete on the roadways, the department said.
The department cautioned that rainfall expected in the area could cause additional flooding that would require the exit and entrance ramps in the area to close again with little or no advance notice.
Flood-related closures continue on both directions of I-29 between exits 61 near Crescent and 71 near Loveland and on Iowa Highways 275 and 333 near Hamburg.
The Iowa DOT will continue to monitor the situation and will issue updates on social media when these roadways reopen, officials said.
For more information, go to www.511ia.org.
