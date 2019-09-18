Water began creeping over county roads and flowing through already-broken levees in parts of western Iowa on Wednesday as the Missouri River rose.

For now, evening commuters will find Interstate 29 north of Council Bluffs open to traffic, but the Iowa Department of Transportation said a portion of the highway near Honey Creek could close if water spills over the road.

Conditions could change rapidly, department officials said, so drivers are encouraged to continue checking 511ia.org

Heavy rainfall across areas of Nebraska and South Dakota has sent water downstream into the Missouri River.

So flood-weary Iowans again are watching river gauge readings and checking for road closures.

National Weather Service meteorologists have said minor to moderate flooding could occur from Blair south to Rulo, with river levels peaking Thursday and Friday. More storms are possible Wednesday night in the Omaha area. 

Still, officials said flooding should not be nearly as bad as what occurred in March.

Wednesday afternoon, Pottawattamie County officials reported two minor breaches along or near the Missouri River, one on a protective berm southwest of where the Missouri and Boyer Rivers converge and another on the Honey Creek drainage ditch.

Emergency notifications have gone out to residents in those areas, and county crews are trying to find out more about how severe the breaches are and what the impact might be. 

“As more floodwater is now being released into the area due to theses breaches, we need the public to steer clear of the area,” said Doug Reed, Pottawattamie County's emergency management director, in a news release.

Residents living south of the Boyer-Missouri confluence south to Interstate 680 and from the Missouri River to east of I-29 along 152nd Street and south to Old Mormon Bridge Road should continue to monitor flood conditions and be prepared to evacuate over the next several hours if flooding worsens, Reed said. 

Several county roads have closed near Honey Creek and Crescent, including 145th Street, and down south in Mills County, near flood-ravaged Pacific Junction

In Mills County, water from the Missouri was pushing through a levee breach left from March's record flooding, creating what looked like a lake, according to Mills County spokeswoman Sheri Bowen.

That breach, south of Lambert Avenue and 2.5 miles southeast of the Plattsmouth Bridge, has yet to be repaired. The area is mostly farmland, but there about 60 homes in the area. 

