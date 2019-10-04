Interstate 29 between Crescent, Iowa, and Loveland, Iowa, has reopened in both directions, the Iowa Department of Transportation said Friday.

Motorists may encounter occasional lane closures, the department said. Exit 66 at Honey Creek will remain closed due to flooding, officials said.

Iowa DOT workers will monitor high water, and roadways may close quickly in the area. Travelers are urged to check www.511ia.org for the most recent closure information.

Flood-related closures remain on Highways 275 and 333 near Hamburg, Iowa.

