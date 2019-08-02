Iowa Highway 2 west of the Interstate 29 in southwest Iowa has partially reopened, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Temporary pavement was used in the damaged areas of the westbound lanes of Iowa Highway 2 from I-29 to the Missouri River. Both directions of travel will use the westbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration.
The stretch of interstate connects Nebraska and Iowa at Nebraska City and has faced access issues due to flooding for much of the spring and summer.
Long-term, Iowa plans to address flooding in a low spot on Highway 2. The department said it has awarded a construction contract to realign a levee in the area and build an overflow bridge, and that work should finish by spring.