A 23-year-old Council Bluffs man was arrested early Monday in the Bluffs in connection with a vehicle pursuit that started in Omaha.
The pursuit, which began about 2 a.m. near 42nd and Grover Streets in Omaha, involved a stolen 1997 Honda Civic, authorities said.
Bluffs police said Omaha authorities pursued the Honda to the Iowa state line on Interstate 480. Bluffs police said officers spotted the Civic at South 35th Street and Ninth Avenue in southwest Council Bluffs, and they began pursuing the Honda after it failed to stop.
Police said the pursuit took places at low speeds, reaching about 40 mph through Council Bluffs.
Officers deployed stop sticks that deflated the Civic’s tires. The Honda crashed about 2:10 a.m. into the median at West Broadway and 36th Street, where the driver was taken into custody, police said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft and eluding officers.
