SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Colorado man has admitted to throwing a cup of water on Iowa Rep. Steve King.
Court records show that 27-year-old Blake Gibbins of Lafayette, Colorado, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Iowa, to one misdemeanor count of assaulting a member of Congress.
As part of a plea agreement, Gibbins admitted that on March 22, he approached a table at a Fort Dodge, Iowa, restaurant and threw a cup of water at King. The Republican congressman was seated with others.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney will sentence Gibbins at a later date. He faces a possible maximum sentence of a year in prison, a $100,000 fine and five years of probation.
King has gained national attention for his comments on many topics, especially those related to race and immigration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The judge needs to be creative with the sentence. Something funny.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.