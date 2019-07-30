A boil order has been issued for Carson as a result a water main break.

Chad Gordon, the city maintenance supervisor, said the main broke Tuesday and was repaired the same day.

The boil order is “until further notice,” he said, but should be lifted within a day or two once testing indicates that the water is consistently safe.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

