The body of a 77-year-old man who was reported missing Monday near Hamburg, Iowa, has been found, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Officials were notified after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday that family members had found the body of Thomas Gibson, of Watson, Missouri, in the Nishnabotna River.

The body was found near the Goldenrod Boat Access. It was recovered with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Water Division, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Hamburg Rescue.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

Family members reported Gibson missing after they found his vehicle on the boat ramp at the boat access and his unoccupied boat near the Interstate 29 bridge over the Nishnabotna. The boat was found about a mile downstream from the boat access.

Numerous agencies and citizens had helped in the search for Gibson, the Sheriff's Office said.

