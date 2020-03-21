The State of Iowa reported a burst of new positive cases of coronavirus — 23 — Saturday afternoon.

One of those new cases is in Pottawattamie County. The state said in a press release that the patient is a middle-aged adult, between the ages of 41 and 60.

The 23 new cases bring Iowa's total to 68, a bump of 51%.

Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, were urged to consider self-isolating for 14 days, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press release. "This will support Iowa's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel," the governor's office said.

Iowa also noted that there have been 1,049 negative tests for the disease at the state's lab.

The Pottawattamie County Health Department confirmed its first coronavirus case a little less than two weeks ago.

As of Friday, Nebraska showed 38 cases, according to figures provided by county health departments. 

Pottawattamie County officials have scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

