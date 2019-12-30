Nebraska roads officials reopened Interstate 80 in central Nebraska shortly before 4 p.m. Monday after a daylong closure.
Blowing snow with winds gusting over 50 mph prompted Nebraska officials to close Interstate 80 for about 90 miles early Monday in that part of the state.
I-80 was closed between Grand Island and Lexington, the Nebraska Department of Roads tweeted around 12:45 a.m. Adjacent stretches of Highway 30 also closed.
Early Monday afternoon, the eastbound I-80 closure was extended from North Platte to Gibbon. That's because, as traffic entered the area and accommodations filled up, closures were extended so that communities weren't overwhelmed, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
Troopers reported that multiple vehicles were stranded due to high winds, snowdrifts and low visibility. Many places in Buffalo County reported snow of 8 to 9 inches, according to Merl Heinlein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
"There are cars stuck with no place to go," Heinlein said. "The wind is 35 to 45 mph, gusting up to 53 mph. We're seeing drifting snow because of the strong winds."
Hastings reported 3 to 4 inches of snow, Heinlein said. One of the largest totals along the Interstate was at Kearney, where a meteorologist recorded 10.9 inches in their yard, he said.
The storm came out of Colorado and began tracking to the northeast, stinging central Nebraska before lifting up into South Dakota. Verdigre in northeast Nebraska reported 9.8 inches of snow Sunday, according to meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny of the National Weather Service in Valley.
Omaha reported just 0.6 of an inch of snow at Eppley Airfield, she said.
