The Nebraska State Penitentiary

A staff member was treated for a serious injury after officials said the staffer was assaulted by an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. 

The staff member was taken to a hospital after the Monday incident for treatment of a cut under the eye, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Two other staff members told authorities they also were assaulted while restraining the inmate, but they did not require medical attention. 

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. inside the prison dining hall. A staff member standing by the serving line was punched multiple times in the head by an inmate, the spokeswoman said.

Despite multiple directives to stop, the inmate continued to physically resist and became verbally aggressive even after being placed in restraints, the spokeswoman said.

The results of an investigation into the incident will be provided to the Lancaster County attorney. The inmate also faces possible disciplinary sanctions such as loss of good time. 

Staff shortages, high levels of overtime and other issues have made the State Penitentiary potentially the most troubled prison in Nebraska, a state legislative watchdog said recently.

