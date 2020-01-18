A minivan and another vehicle were involved in a crash with a snowplow near 156th and Harrison Streets at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Sarpy and Douglas County dispatchers.

Two people were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, a Sarpy County dispatcher said.

No further details were immediately available. 

Winter system hits Nebraska on Friday, Jan. 17

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription