Many employees of the University of Nebraska system may opt to work fewer hours as part of a work-reduction program to combat budget challenges.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha announced the initiative, although it pertains to the system's Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis institutions, too.
Like many companies and institutions, higher education has suffered budget problems because of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to students leaving campuses early. Thus, campuses lost much of their dormitory income as well as that earned through summer camps and conferences.
The employees who may choose the voluntary work-reduction initiative include full-time office workers, service employees and managerial and professional staffers. It doesn't apply to professors and administrators.
Participants can choose a reduced schedule that is no less than 75% of full-time. Employees who are interested must inform immediate supervisors and fill out a form by Sept. 1.
The university said in April that it faced a $50 million shortfall through June 30 because of the pandemic. More is expected to be lost in the 2020-21 budget year because of diminished state money and possibly lower enrollments.
NU spokeswoman Melissa Lee said the university expects "a modest number of people" to take advantage of the program. She called it another way for NU to gain some savings and to give employees an option.
Insurance benefits will remain the same, but salary, vacation, sick leave and retirement contributions will be adjusted to correspond with an individual's reduced hours.
The reduced work time would become permanent if the employee stays on that schedule for three years. The university may choose to make the individual's reduced schedule permanent before then.
Football coaches exempt? REAL savings there.
