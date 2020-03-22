The newest member of the Helton family is a four-legged, energetic bundle of fur.

Little Cloe, a Labrador mix, is one of those few packages of goodness that has emerged from the coronavirus.

Galen Helton said the time seemed right to bring a dog into their Elkhorn-area family: With everyone home, there is plenty of help and time to train Cloe. And just as important, she’ll help keep the Heltons’ two children, Lauren and Jacob, engaged.

The family adopted Cloe, short for clover, from the Nebraska Humane Society on Tuesday, on St. Patrick’s Day, and named her accordingly.

“She’s doing great,” Helton said.

Shelters across the region are hoping more families like the Heltons will adopt or foster animals. The Nebraska Humane Society is accelerating its efforts to get animals out of the shelter by lowering prices for dogs and cats and expanding its foster program. That’s because there is likely to be a drop in people adopting and an increase in animals being surrendered.

“We are in uncharted territory,” said Pam Wiese, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society. If past disasters are any guide, the number of animals in the shelter will rise, she said.

“During uncertain times, it’s a kind of phenomenon that occurs,” she said. “People will surrender their pets, maybe they don’t have work or feel they can’t cope with everything.”

Craig Denherder, volunteer director of the Town and Country Humane Society in Papillion, said any help the public provides will have double impact.

“If somebody would foster one dog from us, they’re saving two dogs because they are freeing up room for another one,” he said. “If they adopt, it would be even better.”

For now, local shelters are still doing adoptions but have restricted the process to comply with social distancing requirements. People interested in adopting should check their shelter’s website or call ahead for guidance.

Typically, animals that are candidates for foster homes need some socialization to be ready for adoption. And, as such, the animal spends a short amount of time in a foster home. Wiese said fostering might last longer due to the coronavirus.

And it’s not just dogs and cats available, Wiese said.

“We currently have a pot-bellied pig named Hamlet, dogs, cats, horses, guinea pigs, turtles,” Wiese said in an email.

“We would love for people to take a pet for a while,” she said. “That would be a great help if we run into issues with staff getting sick, home quarantines.”

If the shutdown due to the coronavirus is extended, Galen Helton said Cloe may have given him one more thing to keep busy. The backyard of their home isn’t fenced.

“That may be a project I’ll be working on,” he said.