The newest member of the Helton family is a four-legged, energetic bundle of fur.
Little Cloe, a Labrador mix, is one of those few packages of goodness that has emerged from the coronavirus.
Galen Helton said the time seemed right to bring a dog into their Elkhorn-area family: With everyone home, there is plenty of help and time to train Cloe. And just as important, she’ll help keep the Heltons’ two children, Lauren and Jacob, engaged.
The family adopted Cloe, short for clover, from the Nebraska Humane Society on Tuesday, on St. Patrick’s Day, and named her accordingly.
“She’s doing great,” Helton said.
Shelters across the region are hoping more families like the Heltons will adopt or foster animals. The Nebraska Humane Society is accelerating its efforts to get animals out of the shelter by lowering prices for dogs and cats and expanding its foster program. That’s because there is likely to be a drop in people adopting and an increase in animals being surrendered.
“We are in uncharted territory,” said Pam Wiese, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society. If past disasters are any guide, the number of animals in the shelter will rise, she said.
“During uncertain times, it’s a kind of phenomenon that occurs,” she said. “People will surrender their pets, maybe they don’t have work or feel they can’t cope with everything.”
Craig Denherder, volunteer director of the Town and Country Humane Society in Papillion, said any help the public provides will have double impact.
“If somebody would foster one dog from us, they’re saving two dogs because they are freeing up room for another one,” he said. “If they adopt, it would be even better.”
For now, local shelters are still doing adoptions but have restricted the process to comply with social distancing requirements. People interested in adopting should check their shelter’s website or call ahead for guidance.
Typically, animals that are candidates for foster homes need some socialization to be ready for adoption. And, as such, the animal spends a short amount of time in a foster home. Wiese said fostering might last longer due to the coronavirus.
And it’s not just dogs and cats available, Wiese said.
“We currently have a pot-bellied pig named Hamlet, dogs, cats, horses, guinea pigs, turtles,” Wiese said in an email.
“We would love for people to take a pet for a while,” she said. “That would be a great help if we run into issues with staff getting sick, home quarantines.”
If the shutdown due to the coronavirus is extended, Galen Helton said Cloe may have given him one more thing to keep busy. The backyard of their home isn’t fenced.
“That may be a project I’ll be working on,” he said.
1 of 15
Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, offers a treat to Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, before adopting him.
Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pets Morty before adopting him from the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Dani Alderson and Steven Morris, both of Omaha, look at the available cats at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
People wait outside before being able to come in and meet animals ready for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family, including Jodi, from left, Haley, 17, and Savannah Snawerdt, of Omaha, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family, including Savannah Snawerdt, 15, of Omaha, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Dozens of people wait outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Adoption applications had to stop being accepted by the middle of the day because of long wait times at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Hand sanitizer and other cleaning products are available for use at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Leah Teutsch, the adoption coordinator, meets with Ed and Jodi Snawerdt, of Omaha, before they adopt Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Photos: Nebraska Humane Society holds adoption sale amid coronavirus pandemic
Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pets Flipper inside his kennel.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, carries Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, out to the car after adopting him from the Nebraska Humane Society.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
