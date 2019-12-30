The four children whom Johnton Banks was baby-sitting were in the room just behind him when he stepped out the front door to smoke.

So it's fortunate that none of the children was injured Friday when someone opened fire on Banks, mortally wounding him, family and friends say.

The children's mother estimates six or seven bullets flew through the house.

One of the bullets shattered the chair her 3-year-old daughter was sitting in, said Lora McKinney. Her 10-year-old son was grazed by flying glass. Another bullet went right over the head of her 14-year-old son, who was sitting at a computer. Her 13-year-old daughter was at the front door, following behind Banks.

"It's unbelievable that all of them did not get hit," McKinney said.

Family and friends say they still can't believe the happy-go-lucky, 23-year-old Banks is dead.

McKinney said her children are struggling with the shooting death of the man they'd grown up with.

"They'll never get over it," McKinney said. "He was like an uncle to them. They were out in the front yard earlier in the day, throwing the football.

"He helped pick out their Christmas gifts."

After the shooting, her 3-year-old daughter said, "John is bleeding a lot, he needs to go to the doctor and get some medicine."

One of her sons asked, "What if I gave him my heart? Would he come back to life?"

McKinney said Banks lived in the home with her and worked for her in her business of fixing up houses to sell. He was handy and artistic.

After her home burned earlier this year, she said Banks helped her restore it.

"He helped me with almost everything in this house," she said. "Everything in there has his touch on it. ... He was super awesome."

He also was known for his skill in drawing and drew tattoo patterns for others.

The family is setting up a fund to defray burial expenses. Banks is survived by three children under the age of 5.

Family and friends are asking anyone who saw something or knows something to step forward. The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Friday near 30th Street and Stone Avenue.

Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in Banks' death. To offer a tip, call: 402-444-STOP or go to p3tips.com.

Another friends of Banks, Precious Williams, said his constant advice was to avoid trouble.

"He did not like violence whatsoever," Williams said. "When violence was around him, (he would say) 'There were better things to do than be violent.' He would always try to put that in our heads. 'You don't have to fight them, just be quiet.' "

