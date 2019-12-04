A man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon with life-threatening injuries after an altercation at the little Italy intersection of Fifth and William Streets.
Omaha Police Lt. Jennifer Russell said it was too soon to provide an identity or a condition for the individual. Police were called to the scene on a report of shots fired, but there may also have been a car crash.
Russell said police were still interviewing witnesses and sorting things out.
A neighbor who lives up the street from the intersection said he heard the shots and ran outside.
"It was pow, pow pow, at least five shots,” the neighbor said, but he didn’t see what happened.
A newer-model red pickup truck remained parked askew in the street. It had been involved in the crash, but Russell said she wasn’t able to say much beyond that.
The injured man was found lying on the sidewalk.
Two people fled the scene on foot, and a silver or tan Chevy SUV also fled the scene, she said.
