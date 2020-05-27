A homeless man was arrested Tuesday outside Omaha police headquarters after he allegedly smashed two Crime Stoppers vehicles with a metal baseball bat. 

The 29-year-old man, who listed a homeless shelter as his address, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of property destruction. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail and is being held on $5,000 bail, meaning he must pay 10% — $500 — to be released. 

According to a police report, Lt. Enrico Ramos responded from Omaha police headquarters, 505 S. 15th St., after he looked outside and saw a Carter Lake police officer holding a man at gunpoint. The officer told Ramos that he was speaking on the phone when he heard what he thought was a gunshot. 

The officer investigated and found a man hitting two Crime Stoppers vehicles, a 2008 Hummer H3 and a 2008 Pontiac Solstice, with a bat. The officer ordered the man to stop and he complied, a report said. 

Omaha police estimated total damage to the vehicles at $900. The windshield on the Pontiac was broken, and the Hummer sustained body damage in two places. 

