Winds whipping up to 45 mph combined with light snow could complicate the morning drive for commuters across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
The National Weather Service in Valley issued a wind advisory until noon today for much of eastern Nebraska. The forecast calls for northwest winds from 20 to 35 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. Motorists are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
A line of snow starting near Wayne, Nebraska and dropping down to Columbus, is expected to move through the Omaha area starting about 6:30 a.m. and ending by 10 a.m., according to Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"We've already seen our high temperature for the day at about 40 degrees at midnight," Fajman said. "The temperature will continue to drop throughout the day and we should be at about 18 (degrees) by 5 p.m."
Snow totals are not expected to be above 1 inch. Winds will still be breezy for most of the day, but should begin to noticeably drop by 6 p.m.
Tuesday will remain cold but uneventful, Fajman said. Temperatures will be slightly higher Wednesday due to a southerly breeze.
