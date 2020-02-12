KEARNEY, Neb. — The leader of the state agency that runs Nebraska’s largest center for juvenile offenders announced plans Wednesday to address mounting problems.
Things will improve quickly at the Kearney-area Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith told city, county and law enforcement officials Wednesday.
Smith’s announcement followed a string of assaults, escapes and car thefts by some of the 98 boys and 23 girls sent to YRTC for treatment and schooling after breaking the law.
“We’ve evaluated the situation and are taking immediate action,” Smith said, announcing plans to address issues of staffing, security and safety.
YRTC staff will train with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Kearney Police Department on how to de-escalate tense situations.
Smith said the state wants to maintain the center’s focus on rehabilitating young people, but the reality is that some of the staff’s “corrections skills” need to be built up.
Smith said not all of the young people housed at the YRTC belong there. Some are too violent and too difficult to reach without more intense supervision and counseling.
Some steps announced Wednesday by HHS:
- Additional staff have been pulled in from other state facilities, including the temporarily closed home for female juvenile offenders in Geneva. She wouldn’t say how many.
- Nebraska will move six boys in mid-February to a new stricter, more one-on-one placement in Lincoln. This includes some of the juveniles involved in staff assaults.
- The state will return three girls in mid-February to a restored unit at the Geneva center for girls as they transition back into their home communities.
- HHS plans to send two boys in February to the Hastings Regional Center for treatment appropriate to their drug or alcohol dependency.
- HHS asked judges for a 10-day hold on sending new juveniles to YRTC while it sorts through the issues. Those youths will be held in local juvenile detention centers.
- The state is working to beef up its assessment of children in the juvenile justice system before they get placed in the facility.
- Someone from the YRTC’s executive leadership team will be on campus 24 hours a day, which was not always the case before.
- New rules for how YRTC handles visits will be enforced, including limiting on-site visits to family and friends and banning off-campus trips and visits for 30 days.
- Managers and staff at YRTC will communicate regularly, at each shift change, about any issues or concerns.
- HHS leaders in Lincoln, including Smith, will receive daily briefings from YRTC staff.
- Local law enforcement will work with HHS to develop an emergency response plan that more clearly spells out when to call 911 and which agencies should respond.
Smith and State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney spoke about the frustrations they’ve heard expressed by people who live and work near the facility.
Smith said the state takes “full responsibility” for allowing problems to add up, including crowding, staffing levels and outdated protocols for staff interacting with residents.
Smith said she has heard concerns from the parents of teens living at the YRTC. She said she tells them the state is doing all it can to keep kids safe, including ordering replacement beds without frames.
One of the recent assaults involved the use of part of a bed frame as a weapon.
Lowe said he and other members of the Legislature passed many of the laws that contributed to issues at YRTC, including restrictions that keep staff from putting hands on young people.
Efforts to change those regulations are likely to run into opposition, including from Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who speaks often about the mistreatment of juvenile offenders.
Lowe is among a group of state senators who have pressed HHS for answers about what’s going on at the YRTC. Earlier this week, he called the situation a "powder keg."
But Lowe said Wednesday: "We're on the right path. We're going the right direction, and we're going to make it better."
The Kearney senator did not commit to backing any of the bills put forward to invest in the YRTC, including Legislative Bill 1146, sponsored by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, who chairs the HHS Committee.
He said he needed more time to review the measures. He has called for the state to invest in a separate facility for the hardest-to-handle young people.
The Howard bill would invest $3 million in remaking the barracks-style facility by adding private rooms and showers, a step that other states have taken to reduce tensions among rival groups.
Howard has said the Kearney center was designed and built to house male teens and now holds both male and female teens. One issue is communal showers, she said.
The state moved girls from the Geneva center to the Kearney site in August after staff shortages, distressed buildings and inadequate programming combined to create a crisis at the Geneva center.
Check back with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
