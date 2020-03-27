Empty church

Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The following Omaha churches have online services available: 

All Saints Episcopal of Omaha has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and an evening prayer every Saturday at 5 p.m. It will be available on its Facebook page. 

Ambassadors Worship Center has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10 a.m. on livestream.com, Facebook and YouTube. People can also download the Ambassador Worship Center app for more online worship services. A Resurrection celebration will be held online on April 12 at 10 a.m. 

Archdiocese of Omaha has prerecorded Mass that is available all-day Sunday to view on archomaha.org.

Augustana Lutheran Church has a streaming worship service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page. 

Bellevue Church of Christ  has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at bcoc.church

Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 9 a.m. at bethanyelkhorn.org

Bethel Christian Ministries in Bellevue has a worship service streaming live every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. at bethelchristian.org

Broadway United Methodist Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page and abroadwayunitedmethodist.com.

Brookside Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 9 a.m and 10:45 a.m. at brookside.net. People can also download the Brookside app to join the online worship service. 

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Recorded Wednesday Lent services will stream at 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Both will be available at bslcomaha.org.

Calvary Christian Church in Bellevue has worship services streaming live every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at live.calvary.ch and Facebook page. People can also download the Calvary app.

Calvary Lighthouse Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page. 

Celebration Covenant Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. 

Chandler Acres Baptist Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook and at chandleracreschurch.com

Citylight Benson has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and at citylightbenson.org. Citylight Omaha also has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page and at citylightomaha.org. Prayer and worship gatherings will be streamed every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Christ Community Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. on its Facebook page and at cccomaha.online.church. People can also download the Christian Community Church app

Church of the Holy Spirit has a worship service livestreaming every Sunday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page.

Crossroads Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10 a.m. at crossroadscb.org

Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on its YouTube channel. 

Dundee Presbyterian Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page and at dcpomaha.org.

Faith Family Church has a worship service streaming live every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and at faithfamilyomaha.org. People can download the Faith Family Omaha app for more services. 

First Lutheran Church in Papillion has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 9 a.m. at firstlutheran.360unite.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Omaha has a worship service streaming live every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page.

The Easter service will be livestreamed on Facebook on April 12 at 10:30 a.m. The church also plans to have a drive-in at the Mutual of Omaha parking lot.  

First United Methodist Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10:50 a.m. Live devotionals are available every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. All services are available on its Facebook page. 

Holy Week services will also stream online: Palm Sunday at 10:50 a.m., Good Friday at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 10:50 a.m.

Mission Church has worship services online streaming live every Sunday at 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at thisismission.org

My City Church has worship services online streaming live every Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. at live.mycitychurch.cc

Omaha Bible Church has a worship service streaming live every Sunday at 10:15 a.m on its YouTube channel or at omahabiblechurch.org.

Sacred Heart Church in Omaha has a livestreamed Mass at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday on its Facebook page. Mass also is recorded each weekend and posted at sacredheartchurchomaha.org. Weekend Mass also includes sign language interpreting.  

StoneBridge Christian Church Worship has a worship service streaming live every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is available on its Facebook page or at stonebridgelive.churchonline.org. Easter services will be streaming online on April 10 at 6:30 p.m., April 11 at 4:30 p.m. and April 12 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. 

In addition, Mass is aired at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday on WOWT in Omaha. It’s also aired on cable network EWTN.

In the Lincoln area, Mass for shut-ins is televised at 9 a.m. every Sunday on KLKN-TV and in the Hastings area at 9:30 a.m. on KSNB-TV.

