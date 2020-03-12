Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.
1 of 22
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Photos: More people potentially exposed to coronavirus flown to Nebraska
1 of 22
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.