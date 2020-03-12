An 11th case of coronavirus disease has been reported in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

A man in his 50s from Cass County, who had recently flown back to Nebraska from Minneapolis is the state's latest case. He was on the same connecting flight as Nebraska's first coronavirus patient. 

The man has been self-isolating at home since March 7.

Contact investigations are underway to determine who might have come in contact with him.

As with all other cases, the state is awaiting final confirmation of the test results from the Centers for Disease Control.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

