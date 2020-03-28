Craig Loveless

Nebraska State Patol Lt. Craig Loveless

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Craig Loveless, a lieutenant with the Nebraska State Patrol division in Omaha, died on Friday after a long battle with cancer. He was 54. 

Loveless served with the patrol for 33 years.

"Craig was universally admired throughout our State Patrol family," said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol.

Loveless' bravery and leadership have made a long-lasting impact on the State Patrol and on those who worked with him, Bolduc said. 

Loveless joined the patrol in 1987. Since then, he's worked in multiple leadership roles. He worked in SWAT for 20 years, the patrol division in Omaha, and in investigative services and the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force. 

"Without question, he’s made Nebraska a safer place through his service and the lasting effect he has had on our agency,” Bolduc said.

Loveless is survived by his fiancée and children, the patrol said.

Funeral arrangements are pending. 

