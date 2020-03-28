Craig Loveless, a lieutenant with the Nebraska State Patrol division in Omaha, died on Friday after a long battle with cancer. He was 54.
Loveless served with the patrol for 33 years.
"Craig was universally admired throughout our State Patrol family," said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol.
After a long battle with cancer, a Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant said goodbye. Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 27, 2020
Loveless' bravery and leadership have made a long-lasting impact on the State Patrol and on those who worked with him, Bolduc said.
Loveless joined the patrol in 1987. Since then, he's worked in multiple leadership roles. He worked in SWAT for 20 years, the patrol division in Omaha, and in investigative services and the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force.
"Without question, he’s made Nebraska a safer place through his service and the lasting effect he has had on our agency,” Bolduc said.
Loveless is survived by his fiancée and children, the patrol said.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.