Hastings College's president over the past three years will depart from his position March 2, The World-Herald has learned.
Two sources, one of whom is in Hastings administration, said Travis Feezell plans to down. The college will issue a statement later Friday.
Feezell brought major changes to the private four-year college. One requires sophomores to take a college-funded trip to a foreign nation, such as France, Peru or Spain.
Another provides each student with an iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil. The college also decided this school year to move to the block system, in which a student takes only one or two classes at a time in shortened terms.
The reason for Feezell's departure was not immediately clear.
Feezell said in an interview last summer that the board of trustees hired him with the expectation that he would lead changes. Enrollment of around 1,000 was a concern, and Hastings sought to separate itself from rivals inside and outside Nebraska.
With state money going to public colleges slowing down, those colleges are competing more aggressively for students who otherwise would have gone to a private school.