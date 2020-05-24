Test Nebraska

Alexa Sughroue and fellow Creighton University medical student Jon Zeitler are assisting with TestNebraska’s drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

Creighton University medical student Alexa Sughroue doesn’t know how to sew.

And, of course, she doesn’t have a sewing machine. Neither does fellow incoming fourth-year student Adrienne Pyle.

Nonetheless, both are determined to sew masks, one hand stitch at a time, for a Creighton Cares program to help clinics across the area.

They are looking at the positive side of what could be a time-consuming project.

“We’re practicing our surgery sewing skills by hand sewing,’’ Pyle said. “A lot of medical students have to be very crafty.’’

It’s not the first project for the organization, formed when the coronavirus struck the area and rotations were put on hold.

Pyle, who helped bring together 35 to 40 students for the project, said it started with a personal protective equipment drive that collected almost 30,000 items.

They’ve also collected and donated scrub uniforms to hospitals so health care workers can change as they travel to and from work.

“We were able to collect over a thousand uniforms,’’ Pyle said.

Sughroue is also assisting TestNebraska with drive-thru testing for COVID-19 and is volunteering in the emergency department at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and the University Campus.

That has been fascinating, especially since she plans to go into emergency medicine.

“Just seeing how the nurses and attending physicians handle the COVID situation,’’ she says. “It’s a really great opportunity for us to see the whole process of taking care of someone in a crisis like this.’’

Both women will resume rotations June 8.

Until then, Pyle will get out her needle and thread like the rest of the group and get to work.

“I feel confident my group will be able to follow the instructions well,’’ she said. “We’re committed to making quality masks.’’

