A gunman got away with an undetermined amount of fireworks early Wednesday in northwest Omaha.
A man who was working overnight guarding the merchandise at the Wild Willy’s Fireworks stand near 90th and Emmet Streets was not injured. The worker said a man lifted the side of the tent and entered about 5:30 a.m. The intruder quickly exited and came back with a gun.
The robber, who was accompanied by a woman, ordered the worker at gunpoint to help load fireworks into a white sport-utility vehicle. The man and woman were described as being in their 20s.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP, or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
(1) comment
Simply a case of two victims of institutionalized racism taking compensation for the toxic residual of slavery. The owners of the stand owe them an apology for not having the tent flap open and the worker should not have been willing and happy to assist them in this compensation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.