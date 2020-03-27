LINCOLN — "Gruesome crimes produce gruesome photographs" the Nebraska Supreme Court said on Friday in affirming the conviction of an Omaha man in a triple murder in 2012.

Timothy "Mont" Britt, now 32, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of a drug dealer and two teenage sons in their South Omaha home.

Timothy Britt

Timothy "Mont" Britt

Britt appealed, claiming that gruesome crime-scene and autopsy photographs of the three victims were unfairly prejudicial, and that his conviction should be overturned. He also maintained that his constitutional rights were violated because prosecutors did not call a co-conspirator to testify, thus denying him the right to confront him.

But the Supreme Court, in a 13-page ruling, rejected Britt's appeal.

"Murder is seldom pretty," stated the ruling, written by Supreme Court Judge Lindsey Miller Lerman. "We have often observed that gruesome crimes produce gruesome photographs."

The multiple photographs shown to jurors were used by prosecutors to corroborate the testimony of family member hiding in the basement that multiple shooters were involved, the ruling stated.

The court also ruled that there was sufficient evidence to convict Britt without the testimony of the co-conspirator.

Britt had been granted a retrial after it was ruled that jurors in the first case were improperly allowed to hear incriminating comments made by the co-defendant, Anthony Davis.

Britt was sentenced to three life terms in prison. Davis, who was also sentenced to life in prison, died from injuries after being assaulted at the Tecumseh State Prison in September. 

