Grace: Tweets fall like snowflakes as school officials and weather forecasters chime in

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 60 MPH MAY LEAD TO BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT
CONDITIONS DUE TO BLOWING SNOW.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. WIDESPREAD BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT. STRONG
WINDS COULD LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
CONSIDERING CHANGING TRAVEL PLANS. IF YOU HAVE TO DRIVE, SLOW
DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 60 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS.
POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
CONSIDERING ADJUSTING TRAVEL PLANS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
Nick Chapa admires his work after putting the finishing touches on a snowman.
First, let’s agree on one fact: Twitter can be an awful, radioactive cesspool of navel-gazers. It’s also a very useful tool, particularly for procrastinators needing another time-suck, or when bad weather news looms.
The stakes are high on this medium to be relevant and clever and first, especially as a snowstorm comes. When I asked for weather-themed snow suggestions, I got a handful of ho-hum.
Move over amateurs, potential snow days are where meteorologists and school superintendents shine. I plucked some shiny tweets off the Twitter tree and am handing out awards.
Clever Award: KETV’s morning meteorologist Matt Serwe wins for his day-before observation that milk and bread stocks at a west Omaha Hy-Vee were indicative of weather worries.
“Current conditions,” he reported from the Hy-Vee at 132nd Street and West Dodge Road were “many more people than normal.”
Self-Awareness Award: WOWT’s chief meteorologist Rusty Lord for this spot-on question: “Wonder who has it worse on Twitter the day before a snow...meteorologists or school superintendents?”
That tweet, by the way, had 1.8 thousand likes a day later. It aged well.
Wardrobe Award: Bill Randby’s sleeves. Sleevewatch 2020 was in full effect and noted across Omaha Twitter on Thursday. (The higher the KETV weatherman's sleeve roll, the more serious the conditions.) Randby's sleeves are so popular, you have to wonder if they're on the payroll. (They do have their own Twitter account).
What about school superintendents, whose No. 1 job is, of course, high-stakes Snow Day Roulette followed by Who Tweeted It Better?
Gotta say Omaha Public Schools and Millard Public Schools played it way too safe. Cheryl Logan of OPS went with sweet (and zzzz) Snoopy. In fact, her tweet of sleeping Snoopy put me to sleep.
Jim Sutfin, the maestro of weather tweets, used an actual dog (his, Pella) and actual bare legs (his, he wore shorts) to tell students that they got "an e-learning day," which, translated, means your snow day is a home school day. Have fun, kids! Sutfin, in fairness, has over 10 times as many followers as I do, which puts me in the "e-learning" category.
Groaner Award goes to Bellevue's Jeff Rippe for his "Very Scientific Rippe-Slippe Scale." As in, the weather is so bad it's too slippy. Which rhymes with Rippe. But at least he played.
Of course the mic drop goes to Missouri Valley (Iowa) Community Schools Superintendent Brent Hoesing, who was in chorus and band in high school and sings in church "on occasion," he said. His Lizzo-inspired take on the no-school announcement is one for the ages, but it did not appear on Twitter. It ran on YouTube and on the district's Facebook page.
A shout-out must go to meteorologist Jim Phillips who took time to answer a pressing, personal question: Should my friend Mary drive from Milwaukee to Omaha on Friday? He thought no. I passed along the message. Mary's driving to Omaha as we speak, so you can't say she wasn't warned.
Thanks for playing, weather tweeters. Until next Oma-snow.
Winter system impacts Nebraska on Friday Jan 17th
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Looking west on Marcy Street from 43rd Street on Friday, snow covers cars and the street.
Vehicles make their way on to I-480 as snow is cleared from a sidewalk below on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Vince Smith clears snow from a sidewalk on Farnam Street in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A pedestrian walks into wind blown snow on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Cars head west on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow.
Cars head east on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow on Friday.
Vehicles make their way up a snow covered ramp into I-480 in downtown Omaha on Friday.
Bob Creal zips up before returning to shoveling snow.
A student makes their way down an icy tunnel near Selleck Hall at UNL
Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity members use kitchen items to put the finishing touches on their snowman.
A squirrel savors a nut on a tree branch at UNL.
A UNL student makes their way to class.
Tractors clear the streets near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Graves are adorned with wreaths and snow in Wyuka cemetary.
Leslie Stroup uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
Snow bellows from a snow blower as janitors clear to the snow at Belmont Elementary School.
Mansoor Al Bayati uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
A pedestrian crosses 13th Street on Friday during a snow storm in Omaha.
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Vehicles navigate through the snow storm on Friday near TD Ameritrade Park.
A truck with a plow attached moves along Cuming Street in north downtown Omaha as snow falls Friday.
Snow falls near a streetlight in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A worker pushes snow of a sidewalk near TD Ameritrade Park on Friday.
A plow truck works Friday along 10th Street in Omaha.
Snow is brushed off a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
Snow is cleared from a sidewalk along Cuming Street on Friday morning in Omaha.
A worker clears snow from a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.
