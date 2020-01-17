Grace: Tweets fall like snowflakes as school officials and weather forecasters chime in

There’s no Twitter like snow Twitter.

First, let’s agree on one fact: Twitter can be an awful, radioactive cesspool of navel-gazers. It’s also a very useful tool, particularly for procrastinators needing another time-suck, or when bad weather news looms.

The stakes are high on this medium to be relevant and clever and first, especially as a snowstorm comes. When I asked for weather-themed snow suggestions, I got a handful of ho-hum.

Move over amateurs, potential snow days are where meteorologists and school superintendents shine. I plucked some shiny tweets off the Twitter tree and am handing out awards.

Clever Award: KETV’s morning meteorologist Matt Serwe wins for his day-before observation that milk and bread stocks at a west Omaha Hy-Vee were indicative of weather worries.

“Current conditions,” he reported from the Hy-Vee at 132nd Street and West Dodge Road were “many more people than normal.”

Self-Awareness Award: WOWT’s chief meteorologist Rusty Lord for this spot-on question: “Wonder who has it worse on Twitter the day before a snow...meteorologists or school superintendents?”

That tweet, by the way, had 1.8 thousand likes a day later. It aged well.

Wardrobe Award: Bill Randby’s sleeves. Sleevewatch 2020 was in full effect and noted across Omaha Twitter on Thursday. (The higher the KETV weatherman's sleeve roll, the more serious the conditions.) Randby's sleeves are so popular, you have to wonder if they're on the payroll. (They do have their own Twitter account).

What about school superintendents, whose No. 1 job is, of course, high-stakes Snow Day Roulette followed by Who Tweeted It Better?

Gotta say Omaha Public Schools and Millard Public Schools played it way too safe. Cheryl Logan of OPS went with sweet (and zzzz) Snoopy. In fact, her tweet of sleeping Snoopy put me to sleep.

Jim Sutfin, the maestro of weather tweets, used an actual dog (his, Pella) and actual bare legs (his, he wore shorts) to tell students that they got "an e-learning day," which, translated, means your snow day is a home school day. Have fun, kids! Sutfin, in fairness, has over 10 times as many followers as I do, which puts me in the "e-learning" category.

Groaner Award goes to Bellevue's Jeff Rippe for his "Very Scientific Rippe-Slippe Scale." As in, the weather is so bad it's too slippy. Which rhymes with Rippe. But at least he played.

Of course the mic drop goes to Missouri Valley (Iowa) Community Schools Superintendent Brent Hoesing, who was in chorus and band in high school and sings in church "on occasion," he said. His Lizzo-inspired take on the no-school announcement is one for the ages, but it did not appear on Twitter. It ran on YouTube and on the district's Facebook page. 

A shout-out must go to meteorologist Jim Phillips who took time to answer a pressing, personal question: Should my friend Mary drive from Milwaukee to Omaha on Friday? He thought no. I passed along the message. Mary's driving to Omaha as we speak, so you can't say she wasn't warned.

Thanks for playing, weather tweeters. Until next Oma-snow.

Winter system impacts Nebraska on Friday Jan 17th

