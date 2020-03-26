Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that individuals who exhibit two or more symptoms for COVID-19 or who live with someone who has tested positive must self-quarantine for 14 days.

People may be sick with the virus for up to 14 days before developing symptoms. The most common symptoms of the coronavirus disease are fever, weariness, a dry cough and difficulty breathing, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The disease can be serious and even fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill.

Most people - about 80% - recover from the disease without needing special treatment. 

