LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that if coronavirus spreads to the community at large, he could order schools closed in the region affected for six to eight weeks.
Ricketts said that for now the disease has not reached that threshold in Nebraska.
“We do not have community spread right now,” he said.
Rickets made the comments during a 10 a.m. press conference at the State Capitol, flanked by state medical officials, education leaders and mayors.
So far, he said, there are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
Ricketts emphasized that state leaders are working together to slow the spread of the virus, though Nebraskans should expect more closures.
“We are a strong state, we are a strong nation, we are a strong people,” he said. “And we are going to get through this together.”
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, who was at the meeting, said that the move to make the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting an online-only event, announced Friday, could bring an $80 million hit to the city. She said there’s still a “glimmer of hope” that the national swim trials, scheduled in Omaha in June, will still be held.
“All of these (cancelled) events will have a huge impact on the city,” Stothert said. “It may get worse before it gets better, but we’ll get through it.”
And a decision on whether Nebraska holds its annual spring football game is up in the air, said University of Nebraska President Ted Carter on Friday.
The Big 10 Conference just ordered that all team practices cease, but the conference will reevaluate that decision on April 6. That, Carter said, would be enough time to reschedule the spring game, which is a university event, not a Big 10 event.
Ricketts said there are two general indicators of spread that could prompt a school closure decision.
One scenario would be if health officials determine that 1% of the population in a region contracts the disease.
He suggested that could be determined with the help of computer modeling. He said if officials see a spike in symptoms but a drop in flu cases, that could be an indicator of community spread.
Rickets said the other rule of thumb would be if there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community that can’t be traced back to a known case such as overseas travel or a cruise passenger.
In the event of that, schools would be closed in an entire Educational Service Unit (ESU), with neighboring school districts having the option to close. There are 17 ESUs across the state, with Omaha, Sarpy County and Lancaster County having their own ESUs.
Ricketts said local districts are free to use their judgment to close when it makes sense for their community. He said he “100 percent” supported Fremont’s decision to close after a case was identified at a Special Olympics event.
He said health officials are continuing to trace the contacts of people who have been confirmed with the virus.
He said the goal of school closings is to protect the elderly and those who have health issues that make them vulnerable.
The broader goal of state efforts is to slow the spread of the disease to keep the medical system from being overwhelmed with patients, he said.
Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said it’s likely that the annual statewide academic testing this spring will be disrupted.
But he said school officials shouldn’t worry about rules and regulations such as trying to meet state requirements for the number of instructional hours.
“Don’t worry about your hours right now. Worry about your public good,” he said.
He said he would support the decisions of local school leaders.
World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Based on what's known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, "your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low."
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC's Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
