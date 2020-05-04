We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said he's probably going out to a restaurant for a meal this week.

But Nebraskans will need to make their own decisions on whether to dine in or stick with takeout.

Directed health measures were loosened in some Nebraska counties starting Monday. One of the changes will allow restaurants to operate at 50% capacity.

During his daily coronavirus press briefing, Ricketts said people should do what they're comfortable with, although individuals who fall into high-risk categories should avoid going out to eat around other diners.

Ricketts touched on other questions regarding the looser restrictions, including whether clients at salons are required to wear masks. It is mandatory, Ricketts said. If a client removes a mask, stylists should remind them to put it back on.

If businesses or customers aren't following the restrictions, Ricketts said to first try "the Nebraska way" of talking to them. If that isn't successful, he said, go to the local mayor's office.

Also on Monday, coronavirus test sites with TestNebraska rolled out in Omaha and in Grand Island. Ricketts said they're focusing on getting those running smoothly right now.

Officials also introduced the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network. The database of available, licensed child care providers was unveiled in mid-April as a way to help parents find up-to-date information on openings.