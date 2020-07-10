LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraskans to "get outdoors" at state parks, lakes and tourist attractions.

"There’s never been a better time than right now for us as Nebraskans to explore the Good Life," Ricketts wrote in his column this week. "Nebraska has more miles of rivers and streams than any other state, with plenty of places to go kayaking, tanking and floating." 

The governor will be joined at a Friday press conference by representatives of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, which manages 17 state parks and historical parks. along with more than 55 recreation areas across the state open for exploration.

 The governor, in his column, also touted the state's "Passport" program, managed by the State Tourism Commission. It features 69 stops across the state at attractions ranging from AquaPop, a gourmet popcorn shop in Wayne, to the Treetop Village at the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City.

Nebraska State Parks

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.

