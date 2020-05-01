Some Nebraska residents who have taken the TestNebraska assessment could be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as soon as Monday in Omaha and Grand Island, Gov. Pete Ricketts said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to sign up through TestNebraska, a program that aims to dramatically increase coronavirus testing in the state. More than 110,000 people have signed up so far. 

Participants who receive emails will be able to schedule a test, with initial emails going out Friday afternoon, Ricketts said. You must receive an email and make an appointment to show up and get your nose swabbed — no appointment, no test. 

In Omaha, people will have specimens collected for testing at the CHI Health Arena downtown from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday. In Grand Island, the testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nebraska state fairgrounds. 

Officials hope to return test results within 48 hours, Ricketts said.

The initiative will focus on testing health care workers, first responders and highly symptomatic individuals first. Asymptomatic individuals will be tested as capacity allows, he said.

Directed health measures will be loosened Monday in 56 counties, including the Omaha metro area. That includes restrictions regarding churches, restaurants and salons, though some social distancing rules will still apply.

Ten other counties will see eased restrictions starting May 11. The state and local health departments are still working on extending measures for the remaining 24 counties, some of them the hardest-hit areas that are battling meatpacking plant outbreaks, like Grand Island and Dakota City. 

During the briefing, Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring May as beef month in the state. He also addressed questions regarding safety in meatpacking facilities across the state.

Ricketts said officials have had weekly phone calls with meat processors. In addition, disease and public health specialists at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have toured 11 facilities and formed a playbook and checklist to help meat plants in the state and nationwide prevent and decrease the spread of coronavirus.

Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, said they've focused on best practices at plants, which includes putting in physical barriers on the production line to separate workers, changing air flow, practicing social distancing in common areas like cafeterias and providing masks to workers.

