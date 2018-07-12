Tumbles the kitten

Shelby Popple with Tumbles the kitten. Popple and her husband recently adopted Tumbles after the kitty was rescued with help from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper after being tossed from a moving vehicle last month.

Tumbles the kitten is having a much better July.

The kitty was tossed from a moving vehicle on Interstate 80 in June, when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper helped rescue her near Aurora.

[Read more: Nebraska trooper helps rescue kitten on I-80 that was thrown out of moving vehicle]

Tumbles, 8 weeks old at the time, was taken to an animal shelter in Aurora and was adopted about a week ago by a Lincoln couple, Spencer and Shelby Popple.

Spencer Popple said he and his wife love animals, especially ones in need. So when they learned about the kitten on Facebook, they decided that Tumbles would be a great cat for them.

Judy Hitzemann, director of the Aurora shelter that was caring for Tumbles, said that plenty of people were interested in adopting the kitten and that the Popples were just the right fit.

Tumbles had abrasions and was missing fur on her head but otherwise survived getting tossed from the vehicle just fine.

Popple said he and his wife also recently adopted another kitten found along Interstate 80 in an unrelated incident. He said the two kittens love playing together.

He said Tumbles is a little shy but is starting to warm up.

“We’re just glad we were chosen to adopt her,” he said.