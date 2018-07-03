Lisa Engelkemier felt like she was flying. An SUV had just smashed into her Ford SUV at a west Omaha intersection.
Her first thought: How is my baby?
Engelkemier was 7½ months pregnant and had felt a gush of liquid between her legs on impact. When she put her hands there, they came away bloody.
Engelkemier cried and worried that her baby girl was injured or worse. She began to pray.
Then she heard a man’s voice reassuring her. You are OK, he told her. Relax. Don’t move.
The man, a stranger who had witnessed the crash, held Engelkemier’s hand and prayed with her, helping her calm down.
The man was Ben Davies, a married father of two who lives in Georgia; he was in Omaha on a business trip that day in May.
Engelkemier was making a left turn when her vehicle was struck by an oncoming SUV, which had failed to stop for the red light, according to an Omaha Police Department accident report. The other driver was ticketed for a traffic signal violation, the report says.
Despite damage to Engelkemier’s vehicle, Davies was able to wiggle his way into the back seat and squeeze his head between the front seats so he could talk with her. He’ll never forget the shocked look on Engelkemier’s face and how scared he felt for her when she told him she was pregnant.
Engelkemier told him that she wanted to call her husband, Michael. The impact had jolted her phone from the center console to the floor of the front seat, and Davies grabbed it and handed it to her.
Her husband then called Engelkemier’s father, who works near where the crash occurred and soon arrived, along with police.
Davies left after talking with police.
Engelkemier said the bleeding between her legs was caused by a partial placenta abruption, a condition when the placenta is partially torn from the wall of the uterus. She was sent home to recover after spending three days in the hospital.
Engelkemier didn’t get the good Samaritan’s last name but wanted to thank him for the kindness he showed her in the frantic moments after the crash.
Davies, back home in Georgia, couldn’t stop thinking about the pregnant woman he prayed with. He used the Internet to search for any information about the crash, hoping to find her name. But he was having no luck.
Two weeks later, Engelkemier connected with him when his cell number turned up on the police accident report.
Engelkemier spoke with him by phone and thanked him, telling Davies how much his presence meant to her and how much peace and hope he gave her that day.
He told her he was just glad he could be there to help.
She told him that her baby is alive. She and her husband are praying that she can carry the baby to term in late July.
Davies said he hopes to travel back to Omaha so he can meet Engelkemier and her husband. And, if he gets a chance, hold their new baby.
