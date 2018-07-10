Adam and Jennifer Penick were the parents of five children. They were killed in a car crash June 25. And that broke the hearts of police officers and sheriff’s deputies who responded.
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis and Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons said they and their employees wanted to do something to help the family.
“We were both out there on the scene,” Davis said. “No one is more hurt by this than the family and the kids. But it’s tough on our people, too.”
And last week police officers and deputies found a way to ease the family’s pain — they accompanied the family to the Walmart Supercenter at Nebraska Highway 370 and Interstate 80 to get needed clothing and other items for the five kids, ages 5 to 15.
All told, the value of what was provided was in the $800 to $1,000 range, Davis said. They used a special Walmart fund to help needy Sarpy County families, and the local Fraternal Order of Police chapters kicked in some money. The shopping trip occurred July 4, and Bellino Fireworks provided the kids fireworks for the holiday, too.
“It’s a healing thing for everybody,” the sheriff said.
The family remains stunned from the loss, said Sheila Wayne, Jennifer Penick’s mother. But the effort by local law enforcement is appreciated.
“With the loss that we suffered, it was just a very nice gesture by the sheriff and the Police Department to help the kids with school clothes and things they didn’t have,” Sheila Wayne said. “The whole community has just been very nice in reaching out to us.”
Shelia and her husband, Emmett, the children’s grandparents, are looking after the five children now. But Emmett, who works for the U.S. government, will have to return to Korea by the end of the month, leaving Shelia to look after the children by herself.
Her husband is hoping that he can be transferred to the Omaha area.
The crash occurred on a Monday just before 4 p.m. on Nebraska Highway 50 near Schram Road. Adam Penick was driving north in a minivan with Jennifer in the passenger seat and their 5-year-old daughter, Unity, in the back seat.
The minivan crossed the median, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office investigators said, and collided head-on with a southbound pickup truck. Unity was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of an arm injury.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the children.
“Your life can change in an instant,” Sheila Wayne said.
