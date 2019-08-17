A team of volunteers from Lincoln Financial Group paint a home Saturday. The paint-a-thon, now in its 30th year, is merging with Project Houseworks, a nonprofit that helps low-income seniors in the Omaha area by providing free home repair projects.
Volunteer Soochin Cho of Hope Presbyterian Church paints a home during the Brush Up Nebraska Paint-a-thon in Omaha on Saturday. The annual event helps disabled and elderly low-income residents in the Omaha area by giving their homes a new coat of paint.
Volunteer Soochin Cho of Hope Presbyterian Church paints a home during the Brush Up Nebraska Paint-a-thon in Omaha on Saturday. The annual event helps disabled and elderly low-income residents in the Omaha area by giving their homes a new coat of paint.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aaron Christensen, left, and Jeff Hohenstein, center, both of St. Paul Lutheran Church, were among the volunteers Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers paint the home at 4418 Pratt Street during the 30th annual Brush Up Nebraska Paint-a-thon in Omaha on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Joel Christensen of St. Paul Lutheran Church paints the home at 3410 Martin Avenue during the 30th annual Brush Up Nebraska Paint-a-thon in Omaha on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Scott Custard of St. Paul Lutheran Church paints the home at 3410 Martin Avenue during the 30th annual Brush Up Nebraska Paint-a-thon in Omaha on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Ted Luedke of St. Paul Lutheran Church paints the home at 3410 Martin Avenue during the 30th annual Brush Up Nebraska Paint-a-thon in Omaha on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Lucy Cho, 12, of Hope Presbyterian Church paints the home at 3410 Martin Avenue during the 30th annual Brush Up Nebraska Paint-a-thon in Omaha on Saturday.
Elnora Kincaid cleaned her front porch Saturday morning as about half a dozen Westside High School students prepped her house for a fresh coat of paint.
Her smile went ear to ear.
The students were a fraction of the more than 1,000 volunteers involved in this year’s Brush Up Nebraska Paint-a-thon. The annual event helps disabled and elderly low-income residents in the Omaha area by giving their homes a new coat of paint.
“It’s a good thing for a person that cannot afford it,” Kincaid said. “I’ve been touching it up here and there, but it’s nothing like getting it scraped and painted.”
Brush Up Nebraska has painted 2,929 homes with the help of more than 82,000 volunteers since starting 30 years ago.
Volunteers spend the bulk of their day working on the house and sometimes come out days in advance to prep.
Ryan Gatzemeyer, a junior at Westside, said he’d been to Kincaid’s house near 40th and Pratt Streets the week before to scrape paint chips and wash the house with other volunteers.
The push to paint began in 1989 after Wells Fargo Bank participated in a paint-a-thon in Minneapolis. The bank wanted to do one in Omaha, and asked Tom Pettigrew, who worked for the bank, to run the event.
His wife, Sheila, remembers her husband coming home after being asked to coordinate the event. After she asked him what it was, Tom replied, “I don’t know, but I guess we’re going to find out.”
Three decades later, the couple have run the paint-a-thon every year. This year marks the last time they’ll coordinate the event.
“It’s just a good project,” Tom said. “We’ve loved it every step of the way.”
Tom and Sheila said they feel gratified in giving back, getting their family involved in the process and making friends with volunteers and homeowners.
“We even get Christmas cards sometimes,” Sheila said.
The couple said it felt like the right time to step back considering the event could merge with Project Houseworks.
Project Houseworks is a nonprofit that helps low-income seniors in the Omaha area by providing free home repair projects. Kincaid received a new roof from Project Houseworks in April.
“I think (my house) was the worst-looking one, so now it’ll be the best-looking one,” Kincaid said.
Project Houseworks and Brush Up serve similar audiences, Project Housework’s executive director, Lynette Farhart, said, so it’s likely the event won’t experience much change in the way it operates.
Farhart emphasized the Pettigrews’ commitment to the event, saying they “have such a heart for the community and the elderly.”
While the Pettigrews won’t organize the event, they said it’s likely they’ll still be around in the future.
“We’re helping so many people and we couldn’t do that individually, so we’ll carry on with it and be around next year, I’m sure,” Sheila said. “It’s a lot of work.”
The couple’s past work left an impact on those affected by Brush Up.
“I’m just so glad that somebody cares enough to do this for you when you can’t do it yourself,” Kincaid said. “That’s a blessing.”
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Libby DiBiase runs in a 14-pound vest during a workout at CrossFit Kinesis in Gretna. This Omaha police officer uses CrossFit to keep in shape for her unpredictable job.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Mallett practices his tennis skills at Miracle Hill tennis courts. After deciding to quit drinking Mallett, 92, made tennis his addiction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Graft runs on the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs to train for her portion of the MS Run the US relay. Gaft who has MS uses running to keep the symptoms at bay.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mary Manhart works out at the Downtown YMCA four times a week. She sees the people at the gym as her extended family.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hadeel Haider started to exercise after being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and she fell in love with Zumba. Haider now teaches Zumba class at the the Maple Street YMCA.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Carney does a workout during kickboxing class. Carney used to work out so he could eat whatever he wanted. Now he understands diet is just as important as exercise.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rik Zortman runs the name of children who have died of cancer. He has ran the name of more than 250 children since his son's death in 2009.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Chipman, a 12-year-old gymnast with juvenile arthritis, practices at Airborne Academy. Chipman works to hard to compete and only misses practices if her symptoms are too severe.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Joe Reisdorff and Dan Masters grew up in the same town, attending the same church were never close until Reisdorff needed a new kidney and Masters was a match.
Still recovering from a heart transplant, Rick Ganem wouldn't be able to make it to his daughter Sarah's wedding. So she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
MEGAN MCGILL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leota "Lee" Brown suffered a stroke and two days later, the 98-year-old was back to her spunky self at home in an assisted-living facility. She's required no therapy since the stroke.
MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPITALS
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
Good News features the good and positive stories in our communities that may otherwise go untold. Your submission can include anything from a photo to a short story about someone who did something special for others. All you have to do is send us the ideas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.