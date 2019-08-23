And one of the pups making an appearance is an Omaha native.
ESPN2 will show six hours of pup-centered programming, as well as a live show on the ESPN app for its “Dog Day” show. Pixel, a miniature American shepherd, will appear in clips from an agility competition held earlier this year.
Highlights of Pixel and other dogs that competed in the AKC Agility Premier Cup will air at 2 p.m.
Earlier this year, Pixel and her handler, Ami Sheffield, nabbed a victory in her division of the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club’s Master Agility Championships.
Dogs with short-muzzled faces and short legs: Best for walking.
Dogs with short-muzzled faces, including pugs, shih tzus and Pekingese, should not be walking more than a mile at a time. Short-legged breeds such as chihuahuas may not be ideal running partners either.
Different dog breeds are suited for different running speeds and distances — and some shouldn't run at all. For a well-conditioned active dog, more than 3 miles is considered a longer run. Other dogs shouldn't walk more than 1 mile at a time.
Wonder how your pooch stacks up? Consider this list from the American Kennel Club.
Alaskan malamute: Best for long-distance runs.
This breed can run long distances in cold or cooler weather. Because of their heavy coats, they aren’t suited for running in summer temps.
Australian shepherd: Best for long, steady trail runs.
A herding dog, Australian shepherds have energy to chase sheep all day long. They’re not sprinters, but they can handle a long distance on a trail.
Beagle: Best for brisk, short runs or long, slow runs.
These small hounds may have short legs, but they’re active and need plenty of exercise. Natural hunting dogs, they can handle brisk, short runs or longer runs at a slower pace.
Border collie: Best for long, steady trail runs.
Like Australian shepherds, border collies are full of energy. They aren’t sprinters, but they can handle a long distance on a trail.
Greyhound: Best for brisk, short runs.
A greyhound’s build — long legs and a deep chest — makes it a natural runner. They’re best for running quickly over a short distance. Don’t expect your greyhound to go for long-distance runs.
German shorthaired pointer: Best for long, steady trail runs.
These sporting dogs are good at sustained exercise in the field. They’re good for long, steady trail runs.
Labrador retriever: Best for brisk, short runs or long, slow runs.
Labs and other retrievers are hunting dogs, bred to cover long distances in fields. They can tackle brisk, short runs or longer, slower runs. Don’t ask them to sprint.
Parson Russell terrier: Best for long-distance runs.
These terriers are 13 to 14 inches tall, but they’re fast enough to run alongside horses. This breed is best suited for long, steady runs.
Rhodesian ridgeback: Best for long-distance runs.
Originally a big game hunter, the Rhodesian ridgeback is speedy and has plenty of endurance. These pups excel at long, steady runs.
Siberian husky: Best for long-distance runs.
Bred to pull sleds with light loads, huskies are good at running long distances at a moderate speed. Like the Alaskan malamute, they aren’t suited for hot-weather running.
Vizsla: Best for long, steady trail runs.
This high-energy breed, that requires plenty of exercise, does well on long, steady trail runs. The vizsla’s gait helps to easily cover a lot ground.
Weimaraner: Best for long, steady trail runs.
Weimaraners have speed and endurance. They are best for steady trail runs.
