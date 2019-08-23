Pixel to appear on ESPN's Dog Day

Pixel, a miniature American shepherd, looks up at her owner, Ami Sheffield, during a break in training for dog agility trials in 2017. 

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

ESPN is going to the dogs on Saturday.

And one of the pups making an appearance is an Omaha native.

ESPN2 will show six hours of pup-centered programming, as well as a live show on the ESPN app for its “Dog Day” show. Pixel, a miniature American shepherd, will appear in clips from an agility competition held earlier this year.

Highlights of Pixel and other dogs that competed in the AKC Agility Premier Cup will air at 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, Pixel and her handler, Ami Sheffield, nabbed a victory in her division of the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club’s Master Agility Championships.

Pixel has traveled to Europe several times to compete on the world stage. A trip to Milan, Italy, last year landed her three first-place finishes and a team bronze medal.

— Kelsey Stewart

