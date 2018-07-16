Vibrant, colorful clothing, the smell of delicious food and joyous dance music gave Omahans a taste of another world at the African Cultural Festival.
Judy Kiagiri and Folly “Joubel” Teko, formerly of Kenya and Togo, respectively, had been talking about a celebration of the African continent since 2011. The first festival finally took place Sunday at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village .
“We’ve been wanting to bring people together to foster unity and give Omaha a showcase for the African cultures,” Kiagiri said. “We love living here, but we thought there wasn’t a lot of African culture other than some nightlife. We wanted to create something for families.”
The festival incorporated music, art, dance, games and cuisine celebrating the diversity of African cultures, Kiagiri said. The stage was kept jumping with live bands and performers from many countries, including the Congo, Somalia and South Sudan.
Teko, a graphic designer, pointed out the wide variety of countries represented among the 24 vendors selling clothing, crafts and foods. Food at the event included gyros from Egypt and a mixture of cooked meats from Senegal.
“It’s going great,” Teko said. “We have a great turnout so far, and our volunteers are really helpful. We want everyone to enjoy themselves.”
Teley Foley, 25, who lived in Ghana and Togo before coming to Omaha 15 years ago, displayed homemade pants, shirts, jackets and jewelry at one of the booths. She makes all of the items at home, estimating that each piece takes about four hours of work from pattern to finished product.
“The people seem to be liking everything,” she said. “I don’t just make (African) clothing. I will make wedding dresses or anything else, and I do alterations. I’m just glad to make the people look beautiful.”
The bouncing African rhythms caught the attention of Javier Garcia, formerly of El Salvador; Adenike Salisu, formerly of Nigeria; and Deepak Agrawal, formerly of Nepal. The three co-workers from Lindsay Corp. walked over to the park after they finished watching the World Cup soccer final.
“She’s been teaching us some African moves,” Garcia said of Salisu. “These are some great beats.”
Salisu was pleased to show off her “Black Panther” bracelet, which she had just bought at one of the vendor booths.
“It’s from Wakanda, you know,” she said with a laugh as the trio began to walk away.
Agrawal stopped to make sure the aging listener understood something important.
“You know Wakanda doesn’t really exist, right?”
Right. But on this special day of a salute to African culture, it should.
