Earlier this summer, Omaha police officers saw a tattered basketball net at 31st and Parker Streets and replaced it. They also handed out a couple new basketballs to the young Golden State Warriors fans who played there.
On Monday, the neighborhood kids received a new, taller hoop — with a blaring police siren announcing its entrance.
"You guys have worn this hoop out, didn't you?" Deputy Omaha Police Chief Ken Kanger said as one kid easily swished a layup.
For the last few years, Kanger has replaced nets and handed out balls while out on patrol. He then told his gang unit officers to do the same. Now, other local law enforcement agencies are banding together in an effort called Operation NETS, or Neighborhood Engagement Through Sports.
"You bring out a basketball, you bring out a hoop ... kids will come out," said Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. "And shoot some hoops. It's not all about just giving them a new basketball ... it's interacting with the kids, building that relationship so that if they see us later on, if they have a problem, they feel more comfortable approaching us."
Residents can donate sports equipment to locations across the metro area, and first responders will pass them out, whether while on patrol or to comfort a child during an investigation. Other agencies involved are the Omaha Fire Department, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and La Vista Police Department.
Monique Davis-Dryver was thankful for the gift and the new bond formed between the officers and her kids. She doesn't want her kids to be scared of police and run away.
"I want them to grow up knowing there's good people out there," said Davis-Dryver, 28. "I think it's good for the kids to know the officers. They're regular people like us."
Her oldest son, Jaden Mays, 10, said he's just starting to get used to the new hoop.
"(The officers) really helped me," Mays said. "They're nice because they give us stuff that we needed."
Officers recently installed a new basketball hoop at 65th Street and Ames Avenue and replaced a torn net blocks away from where a shooting occurred.
Kanger said officers also will share information about PACE, which is a program that offers free sports leagues and is coached by police officers.
"The relationships we have with our kids in our community are important," Kanger said. "They have to understand what law enforcement is here for and that we're trying to do everything we can to make sure that they're successful. This is a great way to develop those relationships."
Donations boxes will be at these locations:
Omaha Police Department:
Central Police Headquarters, 505 S. 15th St.
Southwest Precinct, 5111 South 135th St.
Southeast Precinct, 2475 Deer Park Blvd.
Northwest Precinct, 10245 Wiesman Drive
Northeast Precinct, 4316 N. 30th St.
Omaha Fire Department:
Central Station, 1516 Jackson St.
Station 63, 16736 S St.
Station 71, 20474 Laramie Road, Elkhorn
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office:
Central office, 8335 Platteview Road, Papillion
Juvenile Justice Center, 9701 Portal Road, Papillion
La Vista police headquarters, 7701 S. 96th St.
Douglas County Law Enforcement Center, 3601 N. 156th St.
Mayor's Office, 1819 Farnam St., Room 300
