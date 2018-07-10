Rodney Smith pulled a Snapper mower out of his SUV, fired it up and got to work Monday on a lawn in a southwest Omaha neighborhood.
Smith is on a quest to mow lawns this summer for the elderly, disabled people and other needy folks in all 50 states.
The 29-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, started his journey in May in Wisconsin. His stop in Nebraska marks his 45th state.
He got the idea three years ago when he was a college student and came upon an older man struggling to mow his lawn. He stopped to help him. Smith’s quest took off from there.
Last summer he mowed lawns for needy people in all 50 states and tackled the job again this year.
“It’s just knowing I’m helping people,” he said.
Smith uses social media to announce what state he’s heading to and asks for ideas on who could use his assistance.
Hello to Nebraska . I will be mowing in Omaha in the Morning . If you know of anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mowed let me know, but first check with to see if I can .It’s free . pic.twitter.com/Zb8zsHjJKw— Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) July 8, 2018
Jean Funkhouser’s granddaughter saw a Facebook post by Smith and suggested her grandma as someone who could use a hand with her lawn.
So about 8:15 a.m. Monday, Smith pulled up to Funkhouser’s house near 168th and Pacific Streets, unloaded his mower from the back of his SUV and rang her bell.
Funkhouser, 76, knew he was coming and said she appreciated his kindness. Funkhouser, who has battled cancer and lost her husband about eight years ago, said it’s nice to know there are people like Smith.
She said he’s setting a great example.
“People should get out and do more for others,” she said.
Smith got a hand from a pair of Omaha police officers.
One of the officers heard about Smith’s effort and reached out to him with an offer to help mow.
So Officers Nathan Meisinger and Logan Moran pitched in.
Smith said his funding comes from private donations and Wisconsin-based Briggs & Stratton, which makes lawn mower engines.
He has also started an organization called Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which aims to get young people involved in helping needy people with lawn care.
He said he usually mows two or three lawns in each state and planned to do the same in Omaha. Then he’s off to Kansas City, Kansas.
The thanks he gets from those he helps is great motivation, he said.
“It makes me feel I’m kind of making a difference,” he said.
